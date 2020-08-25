Police seeking four suspects wanted in Dawes Road shooting that left two people with life-altering injuries

Police are looking for three men and woman in connection with a shooting on Dawes Road last month. Inset photo: Police have released this composite sketch of a suspect in a May shooting near Don Mills Road and Overlea Boulevard. Police said the suspect may also be connected to a shooting on Dawes Road in late July that left two people with life-altering injuries.

Toronto police are looking for four suspects in connection with a late July shooting in the Dawes Road and Halsey Avenue area that left two people with life-altering injuries.

According to police, four armed suspects forced their way into a residence in the area at approximately 1:47 a.m. on July 26, and opened fire on the two victims inside.

Police said the victims were struck several times and are still in hospital undergoing treatment.

The suspects fled the residence on foot and then got into a white Dodge Ram pickup parked on Halsey Avenue, police said. The vehicle was last seen headed south on Dawes Road. It is described as a newer model Dodge Ram with black rims and a black truck-bed liner.

Police have released descriptions of the four suspects (three men and a woman) in the hopes that members of the public can assist in identifying them. Police have also released security video of the suspects from the residence which can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJ3K-_YQNYw&feature=youtu.be

The first male suspect is white, five-feet, eight-inches to six-feet tall with a thin build. He possibly has long hair tied back. He was wearing a grey hooded sweater with a blue hood and arms, blue jogging pants and dark shoes.

The female suspect is 20, with brown skin, five-feet, eight-inches to six-feet tall with a heavy build. She was wearing a grey hooded sweater with ‘Jumpman’ logo, blue tights and dark shoes.

The second male suspect is described five-feet, eight-inches to six-feet tall with a heavy build. He was wearing a grey sweater with a blue design on the front, dark blue pants and dark shoes.

The fourth male suspect is described as five-feet, eight-inches to six-feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black Adidas hoodie, dark pants and dark shoes.

According to a police press release issued on Tuesday, Aug. 25, one of the shooting victims had been targeted in an earlier incident that took place on in the Don Mills Road and Overlea Boulevard area on Saturday, May 23 at approximately 5:38 p.m.

In that incident, two armed suspects approached two victims and opened fire on them. The two victims were struck multiple times but their injuries were not life threatening.

Detectives believe that shooting may be linked to the home invasion on July 26, possibly involving the same suspects.

Police have released a composite sketch of one of the suspect’s wanted in connection with the May shooting.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the video, their descriptions, or the artist’s rendition are urged to come forward to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477) or online at https://www.222tips.com,