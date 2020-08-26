Former Williamson Road Junior Public School teacher charged with alleged sex assault of student in the 1970s and ’80s

A former teacher at an elementary school in the Beach is facing charges in connection with an alleged sex assault on a student in the 1970s and 1980s.
According to Toronto police, a man sexually assaulted a student after school between the summer of 1973 and the summer of 1983. The victim was between the ages of 9 and 18 at the time of the alleged assaults, police said.
The accused worked as a teacher at Williamson Road Junior Public School at the time of the alleged assaults, police said.
A former employee of the Toronto District School Board, the accused is now retired from the TDSB.
On Tuesday, Aug. 25, David Ronald Stanford, 72, was arrested and charged with indecent assault on a male, indecency and buggery.
He is scheduled to appear in court at College Park on Oct. 22.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5504, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
