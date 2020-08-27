Meeting on multi-unit development plan for Gerrard Street East site slated for Sept. 9

The new proposal for 2165 Gerrard St. E. is calling for two fourplexes and two laneway houses on what is current a single-family home lot. Inset image shows the laneway houses.

The developer of a project at 2165 Gerrard St. E. that will add a number of residential units to what was the site of a single-family home will be holding a community meeting on the plan in early September.

P & R Developments will hold the virtual meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 4:30 p.m. Area residents are invited to participate and share their comments for what is a revised plan for the site. Residents who wish to take part in the virtual meeting are asked to send an email to admin@pandrdevelopments.com

“Even though our project no longer requires variances we would like your feedback in the interest of improving the project as part of our efforts to ensure it fits with the neighbourhood,” said a letter from the developer sent to neighbours of the site which was also shared with Beach Metro News.

Word of plans for 2165 Gerrard St. E., which is on the south side of Gerrard between Norwood Road and Main Street, were first made public earlier this year.

At the time, the plan proposed three townhouses, each with a pair of two-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom laneway suite at the rear. There would have been nine residential units in total as part of the plan. Each unit was proposed to be more than 1,000 square feet in size.

Concerns raised by residents back in late January included lack of dedicated parking spaces for the proposed units and the safety of a large red oak tree on the property.

In its letter inviting residents to the Sept. 9 meeting, P & R Developments said that the plan has been altered to take in some of the earlier community concerns.

“We have since withdrawn our earlier proposal and have significantly improved the design of our proposed development,” the letter said.

The plan now calls for two fourplexes, each with four two-bedroom apartments and two separate laneway houses with three bedrooms at the rear of the lot.

Also, P & R Developments’ letter said that their “foundation plan will protect” the oak tree.

For more info on the plan, go to http://pandrdevelopments.com/2019/09/15/healthy-house-on-gerrard/

For more information on the earlier plan, please see our previous story at https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/02/12/three-townhouses-laneway-suites-proposed-for-single-family-home-lot-on-gerrard-street-east/