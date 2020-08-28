Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 on Dawes Road to serve up Labour Day dinner

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 on Dawes Road will be serving a Chicken Souvlaki Dinner on Labour Day for only $12.

Residents are invited to order their tickets early for the Labour Day celebration to be hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 on Monday, Sept. 7.

The Legion, located at 9 Dawes Rd. just south of Danforth Avenue, will be offering up a Chicken Souvlaki Dinner for only $12.

Everyone is welcome to enjoy the dinner at the Legion, while observing safe COVID-19 protocols, or they can order dinners for take out.

The dinner will include chicken souvlaki, rice, potatoes, tzatziki and baklava for dessert.

Meals must be pre-ordered from the Legion by Sept. 2.

Meal tickets can be purchased at the bar at the Legion or by calling 416-699-1353.