Three people injured after Friday night shooting in Crescent Town

Three people were shot, and one of them has suffered life-threatening injuries, in an incident on the night of Friday, Aug. 28 in the Crescent Town Road and Victoria Park Avenue area.

Three people have been injured after a shooting last night (Friday, Aug. 28) in the Crescent Town area.

Police were called to an apartment building courtyard near Crescent Town Road and Victoria Park Avenue at approximately 9:30 p.m. yesterday for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to hospital. According to reports, one has life-threatening injuries and the other has serious injuries.

A third shooting victim reportedly walked into a hospital themselves after the incident. That person’s injuries are considered to be non life threatening.

At this time, no information on suspects in the shooting has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com