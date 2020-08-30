Deja Views: Looking back at Queen Street East and Hambly Avenue in the 1980s

By DAVID VAN DYKE
This is the northwest corner of Hambly Avenue and Queen Street East.
Back in the 1980s, when Chris Nicholls was a photography student, he strolled up and down Queen (here in the Beach) with his Hasselblad in tow.
It has been a real treat to travel back to the 1980s and revisit all the shops that were here, and sometimes are still here.
Thanks again Chris, for another amazing image.
Want to see more of Chris’s work? Check out his website: chrisnicholls.live
Do you have a shot of your business when you first opened in the Beach? Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com
