Bruno’s Fine Foods store in the Beach expected to open this week

Bruno's Fine Foods in the Beach is located on the northwest corner of Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue.

By ALAN SHACKLETON

The Bruno’s Fine Foods store on Queen Street East at Woodbine Avenue in the Beach is expected to open its doors to customers either this Thursday, Sept. 3, or the following day.

“Ninety per cent we’re open Thursday, and 100 per cent we’re open Friday,” said manager Nunziato in a phone interview with Beach Metro News on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 31.

The Beach store is not advertising or making a big splash about this week’s opening as they are very limited in the number of people allowed in the store at any time due to COVID-19 restrictions, and they do not want a big line of disappointed customers waiting outside.

“We don’t want people getting frustrated that they can’t get in because the number of customers inside has to be limited,” said Nunziato.

Bruno’s Fine Foods currently operates three stores in the Greater Toronto Area. They are located in Etobicoke, Richmond Hill and on Avenue Road in Toronto.

The Beach location will be Bruno’s fourth store.

Work at the site has been going for a number of years, and Bruno’s had hoped to have it open early this year but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Beach residents have been expressing their excitement about when the store will open for the past couple of years, and it appears that this will be the week it happens.

For more information on Bruno’s, please visit https://brunosfinefoods.ca/