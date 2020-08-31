Danforth East Community Association hosts online discussion tonight on Confronting Anti-Black Racism in our Classrooms

The Danforth East Community Association (DECA) hosts its second online community discussion on anti-racism on the evening of Aug. 31.

The Danforth East Community Association (DECA) continues its monthly online discussions on anti-racism on the evening of Monday, Aug. 31.

The topic for this evening’s discussion is Confronting Anti-Black Racism in our Classrooms.

Featured speakers will be Matthew R. Morris, Toronto District School Board teacher and writer, and Jay Williams, Toronto District School Board teacher and social justice/anti-Black racism advocate. The discussion will be moderated by Lanrick Bennett Jr. It will begin at 7 p.m.

The DECA series of online discussions on anti-racism take place on the last Monday of every month.

The first was on July 27, with the topic being Understanding the Experience of Racialized Members of Our Community.

DECA invites all members of the community to participate.

These meetings are being held by DECA “to allow community members to listen, learn, and come together to build an anti-racist neighbourhood.”

The discussion will take place via Zoom virtual chat.

For information on how to take part, please go to https://deca.to/deca-discussions/

Participants with questions can submit them to info@deca.to or at the time of the meeting.