Police warning Beach residents after man exposes himself, commits indecent act in white Jeep parked near Queen and Hammersmith

Toronto police are warning members of the public about an incident in which a man exposed himself and committed an indecent act in the Queen Street East and Hammersmith Avenue area on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 31.

According to police, a man was sitting in a parked, white four-door Jeep in the Queen Street East and Hammersmith Avenue area at approximately 2 p.m. yesterday. The man called out to two girls walking by, exposed himself and committed an indecent act on himself, police said.

The man is described as white, with short grey and brown hair, brown eyes, and with a muscular build. He was wearing beige cargo shorts and a dark tank top.

Police advise members of the public do not approach this man if they see him, but call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with dash-cam footage, or with information on this man, is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com