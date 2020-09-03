UPDATE: One person has died, six injured after boat strikes rocks near Woodbine Beach

Emergency workers attend to an injured person after a motor boat hit rocks at the west end of Woodbine Beach earlier this afternoon. One person has died and six others were injured in the incident. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

One person has died and six others were injured after a boat struck the rocks at the west end of Woodbine Beach earlier this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area at approximately 12:36 p.m. for a report of a motor boat striking the rocks on the point.

Lifeguards, paramedics, firefighters and police (from both street patrol and the marine unit) were on the scene quickly attending to the people on the boat.

Just after 1:30 p.m., police said on Twitter that one of the injured had taken a turn for the worse and was vital signs absent, and was being transported to hospital on an emergency run.

Police reported on Twitter just before 2:30 p.m. that the person taken by emergency run had been pronounced dead in hospital.

Four people were hospitalized as a result of the crash, and three others were treated on the scene.