UPDATE: One person has died, six injured after boat strikes rocks near Woodbine Beach

One person has died and six others were injured after a boat struck the rocks at the west end of Woodbine Beach earlier this afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the area at approximately 12:36 p.m. for a report of a motor boat striking the rocks on the point.
Lifeguards, paramedics, firefighters and police (from both street patrol and the marine unit) were on the scene quickly attending to the people on the boat.
Just after 1:30 p.m., police said on Twitter that one of the injured had taken a turn for the worse and was vital signs absent, and was being transported to hospital on an emergency run.
Police reported on Twitter just before 2:30 p.m. that the person taken by emergency run had been pronounced dead in hospital.
Four people were hospitalized as a result of the crash, and three others were treated on the scene.
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.