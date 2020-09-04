Plastic Free Beach Toronto hosts clean up of Woodbine Beach on Sunday, Sept. 6

Local artist and founder of Plastic Free Beach Toronto, Dora Attard, beside some of the plastic collected from local beaches in the past. Photo by Susan Legge.

By ALI RAZA

Cigarette butts, small bits of plastic, and bottle caps are the most common waste items found littered across Woodbine Beach. In an effort to promote a cleaner beach, Plastic Free Beach Toronto is hosting a clean-up.

On Sunday, Sept. 6, residents can join a beach clean up as Plastic Free Beach Toronto team member Dora Attard reveals an art installation made of more than 500 water bottles and thousands of pieces of plastic found on the beach over this summer.

It’s not the first time she’s made an art installation from litter to help highlight the problem of plastic waste.

In 2018, Attard collected thousands of bits of plastic from the beach and created several art installations including an eight-foot-high water bottle-shaped sculpture using 1,000 plastic water bottles.

It’s the organization’s third annual waste collection event.

Residents can meet at 10 a.m. at Woodbine Beach in front of the Donald D. Summerville Olympic Pool. The clean-up will end at 2 p.m.

Plastic Free Beach Toronto is an organization founded by Attard to educate the public on single-use plastic waste on Toronto’s beaches. It engages in regular beach cleanups in the area and various community awareness initiatives.