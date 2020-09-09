Michael Garron Hospital receives donations for young people from M.T.O. Shahmaghsoudi School of Islamic Sufism

On hand for the Sept. 4 donation at Michael Garron Hospital were volunteers and students from the M.T.O. Shahmaghsoudi School of Islamic Sufism, hospital staffers and Beaches-East York MPP Rima Berns-McGown. Photo: Submitted.

Toronto’s M.T.O. (Maktab Tarighat Oveyssi) Shahmaghsoudi School of Islamic Sufism celebrated 50 years since the appointment of Sufi Master Professor Nader Angha with a donation to Michael Garron Hospital last week.

The Sufi community’s International Day of Charity saw donations made in cities around the world.

Locally, Michael Garron Hospital in East York and the Bob Rumbal Canadian Centre of Excellence for the Deaf received donations.

The hospital received supplies for youth and children. The Rumball Centre received donations of non-perishable food.

Items donated to Michael Garron Hospital included hundreds of bags containing sanitizers, masks, colouring books, crayons, and other items for young people to use, and are part of the MTO COVID-19 response.

“Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, M.T.O. volunteers from across the world have engaged in a range of programs including making and delivering thousands of personal protective equipment products for healthcare and senior centre frontline professionals,” said a press release.

“These efforts have also included large-scale food drives for homeless and low-income families as well as providing face coverings and school supplies for children.”

On hand for the Sept. 4 donation at the hospital were volunteers from the school, hospital staffers and Beaches-East York MPP Rima Berns-McGown.

For more information on the M.T.O. Shahmaghsoudi School of Islamic Sufism, please visit www.mtocharity.org