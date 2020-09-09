Virtual tenants’ workshop to be hosted by Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher and MPP Peter Tabuns

By ALI RAZA
Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher, along with Toronto-Danforth MPP Peter Tabuns, is hosting a virtual tenants’ workshop on Tuesday in response to concerns raised by constituents regarding the provincial Bill 184.
The bill, which became law over the summer, updates existing provincial legislation regulating relations between landlords and tenants, among other changes to housing services.
Critics of the bill have dubbed it the “eviction bill” pointing to changes allowing landlords to bypass the Landlord and Tenant Board regarding repayment agreements among others.
The workshop aims to address concerns raised among members of the community. It will be presented with Don Valley Community Legal Services.
Stewart Cruikshank, a lawyer from Don Valley Community Legal Services, will speak about the bill followed by a question and answer session from participants.
The meeting will be held via Zoom chat.
Fletcher’s office asks residents to register in advance before attending.
Residents without access to Zoom can also participate via telephone. After registering, contact Fletcher’s office at councillor_fletcher.toronto.ca or 416-392-4060 to participate via phone.
A recording will be made available for those who cannot attend.
The workshop takes place Tuesday, Sept. 15 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
To sign up, visit tinyurl.com/y4xkfffb
