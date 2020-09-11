Terry Fox Run in the Beach goes virtual for 2020

Runners approach the finish line along the Boardwalk at Woodbine Beach during the 2019 Toronto-Beaches Terry Fox Run. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 run will be a virtual event.

The 40th annual Terry Fox Run is going to be a lot different from the previous 39.

Set for Sunday, Sept. 20 across Canada, including the Beach, this year’s runs will be taking place virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Instead of large crowds of runners and walkers gathering to take part in community runs, organizers are asking Canadians to support the cause online with activities within their own area and social circle.

“There are no physical events this year as we are asking Canadians to join in this annual celebration of our very own hero, and raise money for cancer research which has been hit hard due to the pandemic,” said a release from the Terry Fox Run.

Fox ended his journey running to raise money for cancer research 40 years ago: running for 143 days, through six provinces, and covering 5,373 kilometres.

Locally, Beach Terry Fox Run organizer Pamela Politano has info on how residents can support the cause this year. That info is available by going to www.terryfox.ca/pamelapolitano

Also, more information on this year’s virtual Terry Fox Run for the Beach can be found at https://secure.terryfox.ca/registrant/EventLocationHome.aspx?eventid=320929&langpref=en-CA&LocationID=332929&Referrer=direct%2fnone