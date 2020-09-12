Lake Shore Boulevard East will not be closed weekend of Sept. 12 and 13 for ActiveTO due to work on Gardiner Expressway

Work on the eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway east of Yonge Street this weekend means there will not be an ActiveTO closure along Lake Shore Boulevard East.

The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East will be open to vehicular traffic this weekend, Sept. 12 and 13.

Since the spring, those lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East (between Leslie Street and Kew Beach Avenue) have been closed to traffic on most weekends for the City of Toronto’s ActiveTO initiative which opens up public road space for people to use for cycling and other activities.

However, Lake Shore Boulevard East ActiveTO closure will not be taking place this weekend due to planned rehabilitation work on the Gardiner Expressway.

Work on Gardiner Expressway eastbound lanes this weekend include the Lower Jarvis Street ramp at Lake Shore Boulevard East, and in the eastbound lanes between Yonge Street and Cherry Street.

The ActiveTO Major Road Closures initiative will continue until the end of September.

For this weekend, from Saturday, Sept. 12 at 6 a.m. until Sunday, Sept. 13 at 11 p.m., the following two major road closures for ActiveTO will be in place:

Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes only) from Windermere Avenue to Stadium Road. As a result, the eastbound Gardiner Expressway off ramp to Lake Shore Boulevard West (exit #146) will also be closed.

Bayview Avenue from Front Street East to Rosedale Valley Road, and River Street from Gerrard Street East to Bayview Avenue.