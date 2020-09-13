Deja Views: Looking back to Queen Street East and Willow Avenue in the 1980s

Chris Nicholls took the above photo of Canadian's Dry Cleaners at Queen Street East and Willow Avenue in the 1980s. Inset photo shows the site today.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

The Chopping Block is an ironic name for a butcher’s store that is no longer in business.

In the 1980s, the store was was home to Canadian’s Dry Cleaners.

The location is at the northwest corner of Queen Street East and Willow Avenue.

I have Chris Nicholls to thank for submitting this image. Please check out more of his awesome work at chrisnicholls.live

If you live in the Beach and if you took a picture of the house you bought when you moved in, I would love to see it! Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com with your photos.