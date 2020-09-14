Beach Pick Me Up event to be hosted by local councillor on Sept. 20

Keeping the community free of litter and giving residents a chance to make a positive contribution are the goals of the Beach Pick Me Up event set for the morning of Sunday, Sept. 20.

Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford is inviting the community to clean up litter in the Beach.

He’s hosting the “Beach Pick Me Up” – an event inviting residents to Woodbine Beach on Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. to clean up litter in the area.

Bradford is promoting the event to “help keep your shared spaces beautiful,” he said.

“The idea here is that we can both make an effort to help improve the way our shared space looks on the outside and do something that makes us feel better on the inside,” Bradford added.

His staff will be onsite to provide gloves and bags for volunteers.

Residents interested in taking part can meet up with Bradford and other volunteers at the foot of Woodbine Avenue near the Donald D. Summerville Pool.

For more information, please contact Bradford’s office by email at Councillor_Bradford@toronto.ca or call 416-338-2755.