East York Jam Fest on Saturday night wraps up 2020 virtual Beaches International Jazz Fest

The Soul Motivators will be among the bands performing in the online East York Jam Fest on the night of Saturday, Sept. 19.

This Saturday’s East York Jam Fest will put a cap on this year’s Beaches International Jazz Festival while also helping to raise funds for Michael Garron Hospital.

The inaugural East York Jam Fest is the final online event of this year’s virtual jazz festival, and it will take place on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 32nd annual Beaches International Jazz Festival went completely online for the summer of 2020.

The festival saw numerous online performances and seminars to help celebrate music and give local musicians a chance to share their art with virtual audiences.

The East York Jam Fest will bring together musicians and fans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic for an “innovative virtual live music experience to help sustain and connect the local/global music community during this trying and unprecedented time,” said a press release announcing the event.

The online jam fest will include live streamed musical entertainment paying tribute to classic rock favourites including Tom Petty and The Cars.

It will also showcase the best of pop, blues, big band and R&B.

The Virtual East York Jam Fest will be streamed online on the Beaches Jazz Festival website, https://beachesjazz.com/ YouTube and Facebook.

A total of 11 Canadian bands will be featured and there will also be greetings from local businesses, community members, and government partners.

Bands slated to take part are the Jerome Tucker Band, Driven (a tribute to The Cars), Canada Rockz, Toronto All-Star Big Band, The Free Label, We Ain’t Petty (a tribute to Tom Petty), Roz de la Cruz, Stacey Renee, The Soul Motivators and The Chicago Project (a tribute to Chicago).

“During these uncertain times, our hope is that the Virtual East York Jam Fest brings fun, happiness and thanks to homes throughout the GTA and beyond as we celebrate music and pay gratitude to our front line workers,” said the press release.

Sponsors for the jam fest include TD, LiUNA Local 183, Muskoka Brewery, Ontario Creates, Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund and Canadian Heritage.

For more information and concert schedule, please visit go to https://beachesjazz.com/events/east-york-jam-fest/

Along with the jam fest, there will also be a Toronto Beaches Virtual Jazz Run on Sept. 19 to help raise funds for Michael Garron Hospital. For more info on how to take part in the virtual run fundraiser, please visit https://raceroster.com/events/2020/29834/beaches-jazz-run-2020