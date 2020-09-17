Man sought in connection with alleged break-ins at apartment buildings in Woodbine Avenue and Queen Street East area

Toronto police have released a photo of a man wanted in connection with a number of alleged break-ins in the Beach.
According to police, a man allegedly broke into a number of apartment buildings in the Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue area between June 25 and Aug. 1 of this year. A man then also allegedly broke into numerous vehicles in the parking garages of the apartment buildings, police said.
Police are looking for Harris Omo, 32, of Toronto in connection with the alleged incidents. He is described as five-feet, five-inches tall, weighing 146 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He is wanted on a number of charges including breaking and entering, mischief to property, assault with a weapon and failing to comply with a release order, police said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com,
