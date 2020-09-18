Police seeking public’s help to find missing woman, 28, last seen near Coxwell Avenue and Queen Street East

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who was last seen in the Coxwell Avenue and Queen Street East area.
Samantha Cabel, 28, has been missing since Sept. 9. Police are concerned for her safety.
She is described as five-feet, six-inches tall, with a slim build, approximately 110 pounds., brown eyes, brown/black shoulder-length hair which is straight with a bit of wave. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweater and baggy pants which are possibly pajama bottoms.
Anyone with information on Cabel’s whereabouts is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
