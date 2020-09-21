Letters to the Editor: Farewell to the wonderful neighbours on Selwood Avenue

Selwood Avenue residents Chris and Marty Tully are thanked by their neighbours of 37 years for all of their help and support. Photo: Submitted.

There are angels that walk amongst us, we know this is true. We experienced it last month when we moved from our home of 63 years on Selwood Avenue.

They came in the forms of Chris and Marty Tully, our wonderful neighbours of 37 years. Without their help earlier this month, we don’t know how we would have made it.

In these challenging times of COVID-19, impatience, no time for others and so much unrest, these two people restored our faith that there are still caring people out there.

When our beds were taken away by the movers they insisted on a cozy bed in their home, no sleeping on a blow-up mattress for us.

Next day when all the furniture was taken away, two big white wicker chairs arrived for us to rest on.

On our last day in the house, all the food gone and time for the final wash down, guess what arrived? A breakfast of toasted peameal bacon sandwiches and hot coffee with a dash of Irish cream. Chris and Marty to the rescue once again.

We felt so humbled and blessed for these two such caring neighbours.

As Marty packed the van “professionally” as he called it, right down to the cleaning bucket and mop, we were of such mixed feelings about leaving a neighbourhood with these two kind, loving human beings. Chris and Marty, how do we ever thank you?

As we drove along that wee street, our heads and hearts were over flowing with so many memories made over 63 years. Birthday parties, BBQ’S, luncheons, Christmas gatherings, just a coffee with the terrific Taylor’s, wonderful Winnie, awesome Godsoe’s, Audrey Maclean and the Druker Duo.

We hope the new young family will make as many happy memories over there years as we did, and they will appreciate this wonderful location to raise their family.

We move on to the beautiful Haliburton Highlands to our brand new home – trees, birds, stars and tranquility.

Thank you Chris and Marty for helping make it all happen. You are what living in the Beach is all about.

With our love.

Cathie and Charlotte