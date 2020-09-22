Modular affordable housing units expected to be installed on Macey Avenue site in October

Construction work continues at the 11 Macey Ave. site, near Victoria Park and Danforth avenues. The site will be home to a 56-unit modular affordable housing building. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

By ALI RAZA

Construction has begun on the modular apartments on Macey Avenue with cranes expected to be on the southwest Scarborough site in early October.

The City of Toronto has also selected two not-for-profit operators for its modular housing initiative, which aims to build prefabricated affordable housing at two locations in the city to alleviate homelessness.

The Neighbourhood Group and COTA Health were selected for the request for proposal to operate the first phase of the initiative at 11 Macey Ave. and 150 Harrison St. in the west end for a 35-year term beginning this fall.

TNG is a community-based organization that helps vulnerable people through a variety of programs and services.

COTA is an organization supporting adults with mental health and cognitive challenges.

Combined, the two will oversee support services with 24/7 on-site staffing at the modular homes.

The supports include housing stability and eviction prevention, personal recovery relating to mental health and substance use challenges, establishing personal crisis response plans, assisting with medication, harm reduction and relapse prevention, daily living activities, rent collection, and community support connections.

The two operators will work with the city’s Shelter, Support, and Housing Administration Division to select residents for the new homes.

On Sept. 16, the city provided an update for residents on the status of the initiative at 11 Macey Ave. Residents were notified of the two operators selected to run the two sites as well as given a brief construction update.

Construction on the site at 11 Macey Ave. has begun, and the 56 prefabricated modules are expected to be craned and assembled starting in early October.

Community liaison meetings are planned to discuss issues regarding the initiative, share information, and ask questions.

The first meeting for 11 Macey Ave. will be held on Monday, Oct. 5 from 7 to 9 p.m. Residents interested in participating can contact modularhousing@toronto.ca and include CLC-Macey in the subject line.