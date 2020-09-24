Police in 55 Division seek man in connection with investigation into numerous break-ins

Matthew O'Keefe, 31, is being sought in connection with an investigation in numerous break and enters.

Police in 55 Division are asking for the public’s assistance locating a man wanted in connection with several break and enter investigations.

Matthew O’Keefe, 31, of Toronto, is wanted on a number of charges including 23 counts of break and enter, seven counts of of theft under $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle, four counts of fail to comply with probation, and 11 counts of fail to comply with a recognizance order.

He is described as five-feet, nine-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds., with a medium build, short brown hair, unshaven facial hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https:www.222tips.com