The Last Curlew live micro-concert planned for Beaches Presbyterian Church

The Last Curlew, a live micro-concert, is planned for Saturday, Oct. 3 at Beaches Presbyterian Church.

A series of physically distanced micro-concerts are being planned for the Beaches Presbyterian Church this fall.

Presented by Tom Allen, the first concert is slated to take place on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

The concert to be presented is The Last Curlew, which is inspired by the environmental novel The Last of the Curlews by longtime Beach resident Fred Bodsworth.

The concert will feature music by Alexina Louie, Ralph Vaughan-Williams and R. Murray Schafer. Performers will be Lori Gemmel on harp, Etsuko Kimura on violin, dancer Julia Aplin, and readers Tom Allen and Annika Broadhead.

In order to maintain physical distancing under the COVID-19 safety protocols, the number of tickets sold will be extremely limited. Audience members will also be screend for COVID-19 symptoms before being allowed to enter, The concert willl be one hour in length.

“While most of the city’s vibrant live performance life has been silenced, we are putting on a series of concerts this fall at Beaches Presbyterian Church that will provide safety and comfort for the audience and captivating music and stories,” said Allen in an email to Beach Metro News.

Tickets are $30 and must be purchased in advance only through e-transfer at tomallenmicroconcerts@gmail.com

Other concert dates could be added for the evenings of Oct. 1 and 2 if the limited number of tickets (35) sell out for Oct. 3.

Please check with Allen prior to the concert as safety is the top priority and plans could change.

Beaches Presbyterian Church is located at 65 Glen Manor Dr.