Final weekend of ActiveTO road closures comes on the first weekend of fall

Cyclists head along Lake Shore Boulevard east of Leslie Street during an ActiveTO closure earlier this year. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

It’s the first weekend of fall and the final weekend for the City of Toronto’s ActiveTO initiative which closes major streets to traffic so people can enjoy outdoor activities such as cycling and walking while observing safe social distancing to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus

Locally that means the eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie Street and Kew Beach Avenue (just south of Woodbine Avenue) will once again be closed to traffic both days this weekend (Sept. 26 and 27).

This weekend’s closure will begin at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 and will continue through until 11 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27. Lake Shore Boulevard West (from Windermere Avenue to Stadium Road), and Bayview Avenue from Front Street to Rosedale Valley Boulevard, and River Street from Gerrard Street East to Bayview Avenue will also be closed to traffic for the same time periods.

Also, Yonge Street, between Davenport Road and Queens Quay, will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 27 for ActiveTO – Presented by Open Streets. The Yonge Street closure will take place between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Part of ActiveTO is also the Quiet Streets program which limits a number of neighbourhood streets to local traffic only in order to provide more space for people to safely take part in outdoor activities. This will also be the final weekend this year for Quiet Streets.

In East Toronto, the following areas have been designated as Quiet Streets:

Monarch Park Avenue (from Felstead to Sammon avenues)

• Fulton/Sammon avenues (from Broadview to Monarch Park avenues)

• Woodfield Road to Knox Avenue

• Lee Avenue (from Kingston Road to Alfresco Lawn)

• Secord/Eastdale/Lumsden avenues/Main Street/Hamstead/West Lake avenues (from Dawes Road to Oak Park Avenue)

• Kew Beach Avenue (from Waverly Road to Lake Shore Boulevard East)

Cosburn Avenue (from Westlake to Oak Park avenues)

Kippendavie Avenue (from Kew Beach Avenue to Queen Street East)

Waverly Road (from Kew Beach Avenue to Queen Street East)

For more information on the city’s ActiveTO program including the Yonge Street closures, please visit https://www.toronto.ca/news/activeto-major-weekend-road-closures-to-expand-to-yonge-street-on-final-two-sundays-in-september/