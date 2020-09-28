Company offering to sell plaques to local residents is not affiliated with Beach Metro Community News

Beach Metro Community News has been serving the East Toronto community since 1972.

Beach Metro Community News has been made aware of a company attempting to sell celebratory plaques to people featured in our newspaper or on our website.

One of our readers sent us a copy of an email sent to them by a company called That’s Great News that offered to create and sell them a plaque featuring a story that appeared in our newspaper and using our logo.

The company That’s Great News, which is based in the United States, is not affiliated with Beach Metro Community News in any way.

“We have nothing to do with this and want to warn our readers that this is taking place without our permission,” said Beach Metro Community News editor Alan Shackleton. “We are not happy that our stories and logo are being used in this way.”

We are warning our readers about this so they know that the plaques are not being sold by Beach Metro Community News and we do not approve of this being done.

If you have received an email from That’s Great News regarding the selling of plaques containing our news content and our logo, please forward it to us at alan@beachmetro.com