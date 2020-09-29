Pizza Nova supports Variety Village during challenging year with $120,000 cheque donation

On hand for the presentation of a $120,000 cheque from Pizza Nova to Variety Village on Sept. 28 were Pizza Nova President Dominic Primucci, front row left; Variety Ambassador Kyra Menzie, front row centre; and Variety President and CEO Karen Stintz. Also on hand in the second row from left were Marcel Maiolo, from Coca Cola; Behzad Soltani Panah, a Pizza Nova franchise owner who also added an another $2,000 to the donation; and Michael Pozzulo, from Atlantic Packaging. Photo: Submitted.

Despite having to cancel its annual That’s Amore Pizza for Kids fundraiser for Variety Village this year due to COVID-19, Pizza Nova was still able to make a substantial contribution to the southwest Scarborough charity earlier this week.

Pizza Nova and its suppliers including, Coca Cola, Saputo Cheese, Atlantic Packaging and Maple Leaf Foods presented a cheque to Variety – the Children’s Charity Ontario for $120,000 at a ceremony held on Monday, Sept. 28 at Variety Village on Danforth Avenue just east of Birchmount Road.

“During this unprecedented time of challenges for many, we are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support of Pizza Nova and their suppliers,” said Karen Stintz, President and CEO of Variety Village in a press release announcing the donation.

“Now more than ever, kids with a disability need our support. Before the pandemic, 52 per cent of children with a disability reported they had no friends. Now, these kids are even more at risk and our families are struggling financially. Pizza Nova and the suppliers’ support will make sure kids can still play.”

The challenges of 2020 have negatively impacted Variety’s annual fundraising revenue and left kids with disabilities without the support they need.

“Despite having to cancel our 21st Annual That’s Amore Pizza for Kids event, we are proud that we’ve been able to collaborate with our partners and raise funds for Variety’s kids and their families,” said Domenic Primucci, President of Pizza Nova.

“We’ve been helping Variety for over 20 years and continue to show our support regardless of these uncertain times.”