Pizza Nova supports Variety Village during challenging year with $120,000 cheque donation

Despite having to cancel its annual That’s Amore Pizza for Kids fundraiser for Variety Village this year due to COVID-19, Pizza Nova was still able to make a substantial contribution to the southwest Scarborough charity earlier this week.
Pizza Nova and its suppliers including, Coca Cola, Saputo Cheese, Atlantic Packaging and Maple Leaf Foods presented a cheque to Variety – the Children’s Charity Ontario for $120,000 at a ceremony held on Monday, Sept. 28 at Variety Village on Danforth Avenue just east of Birchmount Road.
“During this unprecedented time of challenges for many, we are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support of Pizza Nova and their suppliers,” said Karen Stintz, President and CEO of Variety Village in a press release announcing the donation.
“Now more than ever, kids with a disability need our support. Before the pandemic, 52 per cent of children with a disability reported they had no friends. Now, these kids are even more at risk and our families are struggling financially. Pizza Nova and the suppliers’ support will make sure kids can still play.”
The challenges of 2020 have negatively impacted Variety’s annual fundraising revenue and left kids with disabilities without the support they need.
“Despite having to cancel our 21st Annual That’s Amore Pizza for Kids event, we are proud that we’ve been able to collaborate with our partners and raise funds for Variety’s kids and their families,” said Domenic Primucci, President of Pizza Nova.
“We’ve been helping Variety for over 20 years and continue to show our support regardless of these uncertain times.”
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.