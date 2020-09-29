SING! The Toronto Vocal Arts Festival goes virtual for 2020

Beginning on Sept. 29, SING! The Toronto Vocal Arts Festival will be going virtual for 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In its ninth year, the festival is a celebration of a cappella and features a variety of musical styles presented by a range of different performers.
As in past years, Beach residents are playing a big role in the SING! Festval.
Patricia Silver, the Beach Citizen of the Year in 2010, is co-manager and founder of the festival. Others with links to East Toronto include artistic directors are Dylan Bell and Suba Sankaran (who will also be performing as part of their duo FreePlay); and members of the groups Countermeasure, Cadence and the SING! Singers.
For this year, the festival will feature online programming with a variety of free and paid Primetime and Throwback performances and workshops.
SING! will take place online from Sept. 29 through to Oct. 4.
Programming includes the SING! In Concert – Primetime event.
Featured performers for that concert will include Tom Wilson, Jackie Richardson, InstaChoir and Friends, Beatsync, Cadence, FreePlay Live, Retrocity, and Countermeasure.
Other online programs include SING! In Concert – Throwback and SING! and Learn Workshops.
“The virtual format lets us offer SING! to a wider, more geographically diverse audience,” said Bell, who is an Upper Beach resident. “We’re excited to bring the best in a cappella performances and education directly to singers and music lovers throughout Toronto, across Canada, and around the world.”
For more information on this year’s SING! The Toronto Vocal Arts Festival, including schedules, how to log on and fee requirements, please visit https://www.singtoronto.com/
