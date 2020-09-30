Police seek help finding missing 15-year-old girl last seen in southwest Scarborough

Police in southwest Scarborough’s 41 Division are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
Michelle Chu, 15, was last seen on Friday, Sept. 25, at 7:45 a.m., in the Warden and St. Clair avenues area, police said in a press release issued on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 30.
She is described as five-feet, seven-inches tall, with a medium build, with long black curly hair and brown eyes. Police said in the release that there was no clothing description available at this time of what she was wearing when last seen.
Police are concerned for her safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 41 Division at 416-808-4100, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.