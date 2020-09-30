Police seek help finding missing 15-year-old girl last seen in southwest Scarborough

Police in 41 Division are seeking the public's help in finding Michelle Chu, 15, who was last seen in the area of Warden and St. Clair avenues on the morning of Friday, Sept. 25.

Police in southwest Scarborough’s 41 Division are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Michelle Chu, 15, was last seen on Friday, Sept. 25, at 7:45 a.m., in the Warden and St. Clair avenues area, police said in a press release issued on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 30.

She is described as five-feet, seven-inches tall, with a medium build, with long black curly hair and brown eyes. Police said in the release that there was no clothing description available at this time of what she was wearing when last seen.

Police are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 41 Division at 416-808-4100, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com