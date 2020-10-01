55 Division’s Wanted Wednesday seeks info on suspect in alleged break-ins

Charissa Bell, 35, of Toronto is wanted on a number of charges by police in 55 Division.

Toronto police’s 55 Division Wanted Wednesdays are back.

Wanted Wednesdays is a program in which police provide the public with information on people they are looking for in connection with past alleged crimes.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 30, police issued a press release yesterday afternoon seeking information on a woman wanted in connection with alleged break-ins late last year in the 55 Division area.

Police say the alleged incidents took place between Nov. 17 and Nov. 28 of 2019. Police allege the woman was in possession of property obtained by crime.

Charissa Bell, 35, of Toronto is wanted on a number of charges including breaking and entering, possession of property obtained by crime, failing to comply with probation and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

She is described as five-feet, four-inches tall, weighing 126 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com