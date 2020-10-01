ActiveTO weekend road closures, including Lake Shore Boulevard East lanes, to continue through October

Cyclists ride in the eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie Street and Kew Beach Avenue earlier this year as part of ActiveTO.

By ALI RAZA, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

After a successful summer run, the city of Toronto has extended ActiveTO weekend road closures into October.

ActiveTO closures were implemented as part of the city’s response to COVID-19. Road closures along busy streets and trails have allowed thousands of residents to be outside for the summer with ample space allowing for physical distancing.

The decision to extend the program into October resulted from recent changes in public health advice. Toronto Public Health advises residents to reduce contact and keep at least six feet apart with people who are not from their household in response to growing cases of COVID-19 in the city.

“The program was such a success that we extended it past Labour Day and now we’ve worked with city staff to continue the program into October,” Mayor John Tory said in a city press release announcing the extension into October.

“I encourage residents to get outside and enjoy the ActiveTO routes again this weekend,” he said.

From Saturday, Oct. 3 at 6 a.m. to Sunday, Oct. 4 at 11 p.m., the following roads closures will be in effect in East Toronto:

Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes only) from Leslie Street to Woodbine Avenue.

Bayview Avenue from Front Street East to Rosedale Valley Road, and River Street from Gerrard Street East to Bayview Avenue.

In other parts of Toronto, the following road closure will be in effect:

Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes only) from Windermere Avenue to Stadium Road. As a result, the eastbound Gardiner Expressway off ramp to Lake Shore Boulevard West (exit #146) will also be closed.

Residents planning to use the roads for ActiveTO activities are encouraged to access them by bicycle or as a pedestrian.

From May to September, the city closed at least one major ActiveTO route for 20 consecutive weekends. The program is expected to be modified in 2021 with findings from this year.

For more information on the city’s ActiveTO program, please visit https://www.toronto.ca/news/city-of-toronto-announces-activeto-major-road-closures-will-be-extended-into-october/

Ali Raza is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.