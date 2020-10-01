Discovery of noose at Michael Garron Hospital construction site not believed to be connected to similar incident in June, police say

In June of this year, the community filled the Michael Garron Hospital construction site wall on Sammon Avenue with messages against racism after nooses were found hanging at the site.

Toronto police say the Hate Crime Unit has been consulted but at this time an incident in which a noose was discovered at the construction site of the Michael Garron Hospital expansion is not being treated as “hate-motivated”.

The noose was discovered at the construction site at Sammon and Coxwell avenues on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 24.

A press release was issued by Toronto police on the afternoon of Thursday, Oct.1 regarding the incident.

“This remains an ongoing investigation and is currently not believed to be connected to any previous incidents. The Hate Crime Unit has been consulted on the incident and at this time, it is not being treated as hate-motivated,” the release said.

Earlier reports had indicated two nooses were discovered at the site on Sept. 24, but today’s police release said it was only one.

On June 10 of this year two nooses were also discovered at the hospital expansion construction site.

After that incident, the East York community came together to create a wall of art filled with messages against racism on the construction site wall facing Sammon Avenue.

In a statement on Sept. 25, Michael Garron Hospital President and CEO Sarah Downey said the latest discovery was “a despicable act of racism”. (See the full story at https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/09/25/systemic-racism-problem-at-michael-garron-hospital-construction-site-must-be-addressed-by-ellis-don-says-hospital-ceo-after-two-more-nooses-found/ )

Anyone with information is urged to contact 55 Division investigators at 416-808-5500 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com