Julie O of Little Ones Closet on Danforth Avenue celebrated during Women’s History Month

Julie O of Little Ones Closet on the Danforth. Photo: Submitted. (Inset photo: Brandy Huff.)

By BRANDY HUFF

For Women’s History Month this October, let’s celebrate the women in Beaches-East York who inspire us, who have made a truly positive impact in our community and our city.

In big and small ways, these individuals are honouring those who have come before them: the pioneers who advocated for our right to vote, to own property and businesses, to be entitled to fair wages, pensions and equitable working environments, and so many more hard-won rights.

Let’s not forget that less than 60 years ago, a woman still needed a signature from her husband to open a bank account. We’ve come a long way, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

So each day in October, on the Beach Metro News website and on social media, I will be celebrating one woman who makes history in Beaches-East York.

Together we can lift each other up, give credit where credit is due, continue the hard work of those who came before us, and set examples for generations to come.

Happy Women’s History Month to all — we see you, and we celebrate you!

Oct. 2 – Julie O, Little Ones Closet

Julie O has been a proud “East Ender” since she was two years old. A busy mom of two girls and the owner of a home staging company, Love Interiors, Julie is the founder of Little Ones Closet, selling new and preloved children’s wear on the Danforth.

Julie opened her store as a way to give back to the community and surround herself with the things she loves most: fashion, family and children.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Julie pivoted Little Ones Closet quickly and utilized Instagram to engage her customers. She is extremely grateful for the support she has received from our community and from the other female entrepreneurs along the Danforth.

Always promoting kindness and hard work, Julie uses her actions to teach her daughters that they can achieve anything they set their minds to. Her encouraging nature, drive to succeed, and ability to lead by example are all reasons why she deserves to be celebrated.

For more information on Little Ones Closet, please visit www.littleonescloset.ca/

Julie can be contacted on social media at @LittleOnesClosetToronto

