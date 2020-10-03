Subway closed between Woodbine and Kennedy stations on weekend of Oct. 3 and 4

Residents are reminded that there will be no subway service between Woodbine and Kennedy stations on Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4.
The closure is taking place in order for track work to be done along the line between those two stations, the TTC said in a release.
Transit riders are advised that there will be shuttle buses operating between Woodbine and Kennedy stations, stopping at both Victoria Park and Warden stations.
The TTC said the stations will be open for riders to purchase PRESTO fares and to connect to bus routes.
At Victoria Park station, however, the Teesdale Place entrance/exit will be closed.
For more information on this closure, please visit https://www.ttc.ca/Service_Advisories/Subway_closures/Oct3-4_Woodbine-Kennedy.jsp#:~:text=There%20will%20be%20no%20subway,and%20connection%20to%20surface%20routes
