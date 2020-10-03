Women’s History Month: Celebrating business coach and realtor Erin Binns

Erin Binns is a business coach and realtor. Photo by @marianne_rothbauer

By BRANDY HUFF

For Women’s History Month this October, let’s celebrate the women in Beaches-East York who inspire us, who have made a truly positive impact in our community and our city.

In big and small ways, these individuals are honouring those who have come before them: the pioneers who advocated for our right to vote, to own property and businesses, to be entitled to fair wages, pensions and equitable working environments, and so many more hard-won rights.

Let’s not forget that less than 60 years ago, a woman still needed a signature from her husband to open a bank account. We’ve come a long way, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

So each day in October, on the Beach Metro News website and on social media, I will be celebrating one woman who makes history in Beaches-East York.

Together we can lift each other up, give credit where credit is due, continue the hard work of those who came before us, and set examples for generations to come.

Happy Women’s History Month to all — we see you, and we celebrate you!

Oct. 3 – Erin Binns, business coach and realtor

Erin Binns is a business coach and real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Toronto Realty.

She is known for her practicality, strategic mindset and exceptional customer care. After spending 17 years working in luxury hotel sales around North America, she decided to hang up her suit for life as an entrepreneur.

When Erin first made the jump to entrepreneurship, she initially found it lonely and difficult, coming from a team environment. She quickly found a group of women entrepreneurs to help bridge the gap and support one another in achieving their goals. A natural connector and networker, Erin is always willing to support others, especially when it comes to women growing their businesses.

For more information, please visit www.erinbinns.com

Erin can also be reached on social media at @erinbinns

