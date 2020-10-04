Women’s History Month: Celebrating community advocate and outstanding citizen Ashley Evans

Ashley Evans is being honoured by Beach Metro News and writer Brandy Huff for her contributions to the Beaches-East York community. Photo: Submitted.

By BRANDY HUFF

For Women’s History Month this October, let’s celebrate the women in Beaches-East York who inspire us, who have made a truly positive impact in our community and our city.

In big and small ways, these individuals are honouring those who have come before them: the pioneers who advocated for our right to vote, to own property and businesses, to be entitled to fair wages, pensions and equitable working environments, and so many more hard-won rights.

Let’s not forget that less than 60 years ago, a woman still needed a signature from her husband to open a bank account. We’ve come a long way, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

So each day in October, on the Beach Metro News website and on social media, I will be celebrating one woman who makes history in Beaches-East York.

Together we can lift each other up, give credit where credit is due, continue the hard work of those who came before us, and set examples for generations to come.

Happy Women’s History Month to all — we see you, and we celebrate you!

Oct. 4 – Ashley Evans, outstanding citizen

Brave, selfless and skillful are all words that describe Ashley Evans!

Her husband, Trevor, nominated her for all the wonderful work she has done to help our community during the pandemic. Ashley works at L’Arche Toronto, a community for adults with intellectual disabilities, but has been on leave since September 2019 recovering from brain surgery.

Like many Ontarians, Ashley’s follow-up surgery was postponed due to the pandemic, but she did not allow that to stop her from giving back to our community.

In March, Ashley borrowed a friend’s sewing machine and taught herself to sew face masks to donate to L’Arche, and has since made more than 1,000 masks.

Raising funds for Thanksgiving dinner for four L’Arche houses, Ashley is an outstanding citizen and a wonderful role model for her three children.

She can be reached on social media at @AshleyEvans55

For our Oct. 1 story celebrating Julie Middleton, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/01/celebrating-the-impact-of-beaches-east-york-women-during-octobers-womens-history-month/

For our Oct. 2 story celebrationg Julie O, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/02/julie-o-of-little-ones-closet-on-danforth-avenue-celebrated-during-womens-history-month/

For our Oct. 3 story celebrating Erin Binns, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/10/03/womens-history-month-celebrating-business-coach-and-realtor-erin-binns/