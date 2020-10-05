Beaches-East York Community Safety Meeting to be hosted online by Councillor Bradford

Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford will host a virtual Community Safety Meeting on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford will host a virtual Community Safety Meeting on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 7.

The online meeting will take place on Zoom from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Guest will be Supt. Reuben Stroble from Toronto police’s 55 Division, which serves the Beaches-East York community.

Along with hearing an update on measures being taken to keep residents safe while we all deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, there will also be an opportunity to ask questions and voice concerns.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve taken a number of steps to address immediate safety concerns in the community though there is a long road ahead as we continue our anti-racism work, and help make communities safer,” said Bradford in announcing the meeting.

“I welcome the opportunity to connect with you and hear about the steps you would like taken to address safety concerns in Beaches-East York.”

Those wishing to attend are asked to register through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/community-safety-town-hall-w-superintendent-reuben-stroble-tickets-118952743859?aff=erelexpmlt