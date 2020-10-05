Women’s History Month: Celebrating designer Danielle Lewis

Danielle Lewis is the owner, lead designer and creative force behind Danielle Lewis Designs, Photo: Pictonat Photography.

By BRANDY HUFF

For Women’s History Month this October, let’s celebrate the women in Beaches-East York who inspire us, who have made a truly positive impact in our community and our city.

In big and small ways, these individuals are honouring those who have come before them: the pioneers who advocated for our right to vote, to own property and businesses, to be entitled to fair wages, pensions and equitable working environments, and so many more hard-won rights.

Let’s not forget that less than 60 years ago, a woman still needed a signature from her husband to open a bank account. We’ve come a long way, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

So each day in October, on the Beach Metro News website and on social media, I will be celebrating one woman who makes history in Beaches-East York.

Together we can lift each other up, give credit where credit is due, continue the hard work of those who came before us, and set examples for generations to come.

Happy Women’s History Month to all — we see you, and we celebrate you!

Oct. 5 – Danielle Lewis

As the owner, lead designer and creative force behind Danielle Lewis Designs, Danielle Lewis helps businesses achieve their design goals from her home office.

With a portfolio of logo design and printed promotional materials that spans multiple industries and not-for-profits — including The New Mom Project and Period Purse — Danielle is a model of hard work to her two young boys, and an excellent example of a successful mompreneur.

For more information, please visit www.daniellelewisdesigns.com. She can be reached on social media at @daniellelewisdesigns

