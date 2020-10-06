Police searching Main and Gerrard area for man armed with knife

There was a heavy police presence in the Gerrard Street East and Main Street as officers were looking for a man with a knife.
According to witnesses a man came out of a residence on Gerrard Street East just west of Norwood Road about 10:10 a.m (on Oct. 6) armed with a knife.
As a fire truck arrived on what was a call for a gas leak, the man fled.
Numerous police cars were in the area driving up and down side streets looking for him.
Just after 10:30 a.m., police said on Twitter that the situation had been resolved and the man was “getting the help he needs”.
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.