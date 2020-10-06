Women’s History Month: Celebrating Mary Oliveira of Mary’s Brigadeiro on Danforth Avenue

Mary Oliveira has been running Mary's Brigadeiro Handcrafted Chocolates on Danforth Avenue since 2015. Photo: @e-fancy.

By BRANDY HUFF

For Women’s History Month this October, let’s celebrate the women in Beaches-East York who inspire us, who have made a truly positive impact in our community and our city.

In big and small ways, these individuals are honouring those who have come before them: the pioneers who advocated for our right to vote, to own property and businesses, to be entitled to fair wages, pensions and equitable working environments, and so many more hard-won rights.

Let’s not forget that less than 60 years ago, a woman still needed a signature from her husband to open a bank account. We’ve come a long way, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

So each day in October, on the Beach Metro News website and on social media, I will be celebrating one woman who makes history in Beaches-East York.

Together we can lift each other up, give credit where credit is due, continue the hard work of those who came before us, and set examples for generations to come.

Happy Women’s History Month to all — we see you, and we celebrate you!

Oct. 6 – Mary Oliveira, Mary’s Brigadeiro Handrafted Chocolates

In her native San Paulo, Brazil, Mary Oliveira saw the pure joy that her mother’s chocolate business brought to people’s lives.

After falling in love with the diverse cultures of Toronto on a 2012 visit, and deciding to move here in 2014, Mary made it her mission to bring the delights of Brigadeiros to Canada.

She utilized her business degree and chocolate making training to open Mary’s Brigadeiro Handcrafted Chocolates on the Danforth in 2015.

Oliveira’s positive impact in our community along with her dream of sharing moments of happiness and fun through her chocolate creations are some of the many reasons she deserves to be celebrated for Women’s History Month.

For more information, visit the website at www.marysbsweets.com

She can be reached on social media at @MarysBrigadeiro

