City moves to finalize Heritage Designation for Main Street cottage built in 1887

A photo of the rear of the house at 292 Main St. taken earlier this year. Inset photo shows the house surrounded by scaffolding last week as a condo project is built around it. Photos by Alan Shackleton.

The City of Toronto has served notice that a Heritage Designation is being sought for the building at 292 Main St.

Located on the west side of Main Street, just south of Danforth Avenue, the house is presently being protected by scaffolding as a condo project goes up around it.

According the city’s notice, the single two-storey detached house was built in 1887.

The house is a “rare example of an Ontario Cottage style dwelling in the area…The building’s design incorporates many High Victorian era embellishments,” said the city’s notice.

The house was originally the home of prominent East Toronto resident Donald George Stephenson, a lumber merchant and East Toronto’s first reeve from 1888 to 1894.

Anyone wishing to comment on the proposed Heritage Designation must do so by Oct. 14 to the City Clerk’s office to the attention of Ellen Devlin, Administrator, Toronto and East York Community Council, Toronto City Hall, 100 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON, M5H 2N2.