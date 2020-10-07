City moves to finalize Heritage Designation for Main Street cottage built in 1887

The City of Toronto has served notice that a Heritage Designation is being sought for the building at 292 Main St.
Located on the west side of Main Street, just south of Danforth Avenue, the house is presently being protected by scaffolding as a condo project goes up around it.
According the city’s notice, the single two-storey detached house was built in 1887.
The house is a “rare example of an Ontario Cottage style dwelling in the area…The building’s design incorporates many High Victorian era embellishments,” said the city’s notice.
The house was originally the home of prominent East Toronto resident Donald George Stephenson, a lumber merchant and East Toronto’s first reeve from 1888 to 1894.
Anyone wishing to comment on the proposed Heritage Designation must do so by Oct. 14 to the City Clerk’s office to the attention of Ellen Devlin, Administrator, Toronto and East York Community Council, Toronto City Hall, 100 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON, M5H 2N2.
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.