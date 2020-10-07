Former councillor Mary-Margaret McMahon seeks nomination as Ontario Liberal Party candidate in Beaches-East York

Mary-Margaret McMahon has announced that she is seeking the nomination for the Ontario Liberals in the riding of Beaches-East York. Photo: Mary-Margaret McMahon website.

Mary-Margaret McMahon, who served as a City of Toronto Councillor for Ward 32 Beaches-East York from 2010 to 2018, has announced that she will be seeking the Ontario Liberal Party nomination for the riding.

Though a provincial election is not scheduled until 2022 as the ruling Progressive Conservatives of Premier Doug Ford were elected to a majority government in June of 2018, McMahon is serving notice that she wants to be the Liberal candidate in Beaches-East York when the time comes.

In a statement on her website announcing her intention to seek the Liberal nomination for the provincial riding of Beaches-East York, McMahon said she wants to use her energy and experience to serve the community.

Prior to being elected councillor, McMahon said she would only serve two terms so she did not run in the October 2018 municipal election.

In 2019 she was Director of Community for Google’s Sidewalk Labs project.

The Beaches-East York provincial riding is currently held by NDP MPP Rima Berns-McGown, who defeated Liberal incumbent Arthur Potts in the 2018 provincial election.

Potts had held the seat for the Liberals from 2014 to 2018. Prior to that, the Beaches-East York riding had been held by Michael Prue of the NDP from 2001 to 2014.

In her statement, McMahon said:

“All my life, I have been drawn to leadership roles where I can make a positive impact. Growing up, volunteering was extremely important. Working with volunteers here in Beaches-East York, I’ve seen firsthand how offering another pair of committed hands to a noble cause can make a difference.”

As a city councillor, McMahon said she worked across party lines, and is known to keep her word.

“Since I pledged to limit my time in (municipal) office to two terms, I worked as efficiently as possible on community-led initiatives. As a keen collaborator I worked across party lines to get things done at City Hall with our provincial and federal governments,” she said.

McMahon said one of her top priorities will be the environment.

“People know me as a woman of my word and as an action-oriented person! I feel now is the time to step up and use my experience, energy, and enthusiasm to earn a strong mandate for climate action as part of Ontario’s green and just recovery,” she said.

“In the next provincial election, the environment must be a top priority and I’m seeking the Ontario Liberal Party nomination with a focus on offering solutions to the dual economic and climate crises as we emerge from the pandemic.”

For more information on McMahon’s bid to win the Liberal nomination for the provincial riding of Beaches-East York, please visit her website at https://linktr.ee/mmmbey

At this time a nomination selection process to name the next Beaches-East York Ontario Liberal candidate does not appear to have been scheduled. For more information on the Beaches-East York Provincial Liberal Association, please see https://ontarioliberal.ca/riding/beaches-east-york/