Women’s History Month: Celebrating nutrition professor and researcher Amy Symington

Amy Symington is a nutrition professor, researcher and chef at George Brown College. She also runs the culinary nutrition program at Gilda's Club Toronto. Photo by Darren Kemper.

By BRANDY HUFF

For Women’s History Month this October, let’s celebrate the women in Beaches-East York who inspire us, who have made a truly positive impact in our community and our city.

In big and small ways, these individuals are honouring those who have come before them: the pioneers who advocated for our right to vote, to own property and businesses, to be entitled to fair wages, pensions and equitable working environments, and so many more hard-won rights.

Let’s not forget that less than 60 years ago, a woman still needed a signature from her husband to open a bank account. We’ve come a long way, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

So each day in October, on the Beach Metro News website and on social media, I will be celebrating one woman who makes history in Beaches-East York.

Together we can lift each other up, give credit where credit is due, continue the hard work of those who came before us, and set examples for generations to come.

Happy Women’s History Month to all — we see you, and we celebrate you!

Oct. 7 – Amy Symington

Amy Symington, MSc., is the definition of multifaceted! Amy is a nutrition professor, researcher and chef at George Brown College, and also runs the culinary nutrition program at Gilda’s Club Toronto, a not-for-profit that supplies social, emotional and nutritional support to those touched by cancer.

An active volunteer who focuses on all things food and nutrition, Amy also contributes to Out Of the Cold programming, acts as a chef and nutrition consultant for the Toronto Veg Food Bank, and does recipe development and food writing for various Toronto publications.

She believes in evidence-based health and the environmental benefits of plant-based diets, and is the recent author of the Taste Canada Award-nominated The Long Table Cookbook: Plant-based Recipes for Optimal Health.

Symington lives in Beaches-East York with her husband, local Member of Parliament Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, and their two sons.

For more information, please visit http://ameliaeats.com/

She can be reached on social media @amysymington

