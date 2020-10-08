There have been a number of COVID-19 cases reported among students at local schools including two each at Bowmore Road and Adam Beck.

Students in a kindergarten class at Bowmore, in the Gerrard Street East and Coxwell Avenue area, are in self isolation.

Principal Heather Groves of Bowmore Road sent a letter home to parents late last week regarding the situation.

The letter stated that the school was working with Toronto Public Health after a student in the kindergarten class tested positive.

“As a result of this case, (Toronto Public Health) has asked the affected class at our school to self-isolate for a period of 14 days as a precaution. As TPH had no similar concerns for the remainder of the school, only the parents/guardians of the students in the impacted classes were informed as per our protocols,” the letter said.

According to COVID-19 case tracking websites run by both the Toronto District Public School Board (TDSB) and the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB), no staff members at any local schools have tested positive as of this morning (Oct. 8).

According to those websites, there are 10 cases of students who tested positive for COVID-19 at local public schools.

Locally, the TCDSB is reporting one positive case of a student at St. John Catholic School on Kingston Road.

The breakdown for the TDSB schools is two students at Adam Beck Junior Public School, two at Bowmore, and one each at Malvern Collegiate, Earl Haig P.S., Crescent Town E.S., Glen Ames Senior Public School, Diefenbaker E.S. and Birchmount Park Collegiate.

For the most up-to-date information from the TDSB on COVID-19 cases, please visit https://tdsb.on.ca/return-to-school/covid-19-advisories

For the most up-to-date information from the Toronto Catholic District School Board, please visit https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/e/2PACX-1vT1K1nGriULUzd73QeJG_wHwZ6fqV8Dra8z7V_a3RTzxvdazQvO4kpancuzAXuHDu35G7ozmKQsxMiN/pubhtml?rm=minimal&chrome=false&headers=false&gid=0