Police release videos of suspect and vehicle in East Toronto shooting incident

Toronto police have released a pair of security videos in hopes that they can lead investigators to those responsible for an early morning shooting incident in the Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East area on Tuesday of this week.
Police were called to Walpole Avenue and Hiawatha Road at approximately 5:25 a.m. on Oct. 6 for a report of gun shots being heard.
When officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings in the area.
No one appears to have been injured in the incident.
Police said a man was seen getting into the passenger side of a vehicle (described as a 2003 to 2006 Acura TL) and fleeing the area shortly after the shots were fired.
The suspect is described as having a medium build with hair in a puffy pony tail. He was wearing a black baseball hate, grey sweatshirt and black pants.
The two videos released can be seen at:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeV1-M_po10&feature=youtu.be
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QhfoikHT0qY&feature=youtu.be
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.