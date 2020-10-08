Police release videos of suspect and vehicle in East Toronto shooting incident

Toronto police are investigating a shooting incident in the Walpole Avenue and Hiawatha Road area on the morning of Oct. 6. No one was injured in the incident.

Toronto police have released a pair of security videos in hopes that they can lead investigators to those responsible for an early morning shooting incident in the Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East area on Tuesday of this week.

Police were called to Walpole Avenue and Hiawatha Road at approximately 5:25 a.m. on Oct. 6 for a report of gun shots being heard.

When officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings in the area.

No one appears to have been injured in the incident.

Police said a man was seen getting into the passenger side of a vehicle (described as a 2003 to 2006 Acura TL) and fleeing the area shortly after the shots were fired.

The suspect is described as having a medium build with hair in a puffy pony tail. He was wearing a black baseball hate, grey sweatshirt and black pants.

The two videos released can be seen at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeV1-M_po10&feature=youtu.be

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QhfoikHT0qY&feature=youtu.be

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com