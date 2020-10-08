Police seek man, 29, wanted in connection with East York robbery investigation

Toronto police have released an image of this SUV believed to have been used in connection with a robbery in East York on Oct. 4.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a robbery investigation in East York.

Police said officers responded to a call about a robbery on Sunday, Oct. 4, at 2 p.m. in the Lumsden and Barrington avenues area.

According to police, a man had entered a residential building in the area at the same time a woman entered the lobby. Police allege a man pushed the woman to the ground, took her phone and fled the area in a dark grey SUV, believed to be a Mitsubishi.

Police said Jordan Lem, 29, is wanted for robbery in connection with the incident.

He is described as five-feet, six-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with a thin build. He has curly black hair and brown eyes.

An image of Lem is not available at this time, police said, but an image of the vehicle used during the incident has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS 8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com