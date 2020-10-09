Women’s History Month: Celebrating inspirational volunteer Vicky Tsorlinis

An inspirational volunteer, Vicky Tsorlinis was named Beach Citizen of the Year in 2019.

By BRANDY HUFF

For Women’s History Month this October, let’s celebrate the women in Beaches-East York who inspire us, who have made a truly positive impact in our community and our city.

In big and small ways, these individuals are honouring those who have come before them: the pioneers who advocated for our right to vote, to own property and businesses, to be entitled to fair wages, pensions and equitable working environments, and so many more hard-won rights.

Let’s not forget that less than 60 years ago, a woman still needed a signature from her husband to open a bank account. We’ve come a long way, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

So each day in October, on the Beach Metro News website and on social media, I will be celebrating one woman who makes history in Beaches-East York.

Together we can lift each other up, give credit where credit is due, continue the hard work of those who came before us, and set examples for generations to come.

Happy Women’s History Month to all — we see you, and we celebrate you!

Oct. 9 – Vicky Tsorlinis

Vicky Tsorlinis was named Beach Citizen of the Year in 2019, and for good reason.

If you’ve attended a community event or fundraiser in the East End, there is a good chance Tsorlinis had a hand in helping to organize it.

Her list of volunteer initiatives and fundraisers span seven pages in a size 12 font! This woman is beyond involved in our community and her efforts are an inspiration.

She began her volunteering career when her children were in high school at Malvern Collegiate. Through multiple event initiatives, Tsorlinis raised more than $105,000 for awards and scholarship programs at the school.

Currently, Tsorlinis is working to raise $20,000 for Blake Boultbee Youth Outreach Service (BBYOS) by May of 2021. If you would like to support Vicky’s initiative with BBYOS, you can find more details on her Facebook profile.

