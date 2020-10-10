Women’s History Month: Celebrating realtor, actor and community member Erin Keaney

Erin Keaney is an actor, comedian, producer and real estate agent. Photo: Submitted.

By BRANDY HUFF

For Women’s History Month this October, let’s celebrate the women in Beaches-East York who inspire us, who have made a truly positive impact in our community and our city.

In big and small ways, these individuals are honouring those who have come before them: the pioneers who advocated for our right to vote, to own property and businesses, to be entitled to fair wages, pensions and equitable working environments, and so many more hard-won rights.

Let’s not forget that less than 60 years ago, a woman still needed a signature from her husband to open a bank account. We’ve come a long way, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

So each day in October, on the Beach Metro News website and on social media, I will be celebrating one woman who makes history in Beaches-East York.

Together we can lift each other up, give credit where credit is due, continue the hard work of those who came before us, and set examples for generations to come.

Happy Women’s History Month to all — we see you, and we celebrate you!

Oct. 10 – Erin Keaney

Erin Keaney is a woman of many talents! She is an actor, comedian, producer, real estate agent, mom, and active member in our community.

Keaney graduated with honours from the Musical Theatre program at Sheridan College. You may have seen her in the Mirvish production Crazy For You, The New Yorker’s production of I Love You, You’re Perfect Now Change or on tour in the United States in the production of Rent.

Currently, she is the producer and host of Erin Keaney’s “Time Out!“ comedy show at Lazy Daisy’s Cafe.

For more information on her work as a realtor, please go to https://www.realtor.ca/agent/2079562/erin-elizabeth-keaney-1858-queen-street-e-toronto-ontario-m4l1h1

She can be reached on social media at @erin.keaney

