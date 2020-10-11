Women’s History Month: Celebrating local soprano Alexandra LeBlanc

Soprano Alexandra LeBlanc recently performed with Opera By Request. Photo by Maxwell Lander.

By BRANDY HUFF

For Women’s History Month this October, let’s celebrate the women in Beaches-East York who inspire us, who have made a truly positive impact in our community and our city.

In big and small ways, these individuals are honouring those who have come before them: the pioneers who advocated for our right to vote, to own property and businesses, to be entitled to fair wages, pensions and equitable working environments, and so many more hard-won rights.

Let’s not forget that less than 60 years ago, a woman still needed a signature from her husband to open a bank account. We’ve come a long way, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

So each day in October, on the Beach Metro News website and on social media, I will be celebrating one woman who makes history in Beaches-East York.

Together we can lift each other up, give credit where credit is due, continue the hard work of those who came before us, and set examples for generations to come.

Happy Women’s History Month to all — we see you, and we celebrate you!

Oct. 11 – Alexandra LeBlanc

Described as, “…a soprano to watch,” by Classical 96.3 FM’s Paula Citron, Alexandra LeBlanc graduated from The Glenn Gould School’s Advanced Diploma Program, where she was awarded a full tuition scholarship.

Her most recent performance was with Opera By Request, as Donna Anna in their 2019 touring show of Mozart’s Don Giovanni.

Her other credits include Konstanze in Mozart’s Die Entführung aus dem Serail, The Queen of the Night in Mozart’s The Magic Flute, and Jenny in Ned Rorem’s Three Sisters Who Are Not Sisters (Glenn Gould School).

LeBlanc’s other local appearances include performances with Toronto’s Opera in Concert, The Neapolitan Connection concert series Coloratura Club, and Toronto Operetta Theatre.

She has also been featured twice at the Saarburg International Music Festival in Germany.

When not performing live, LeBlance does Descriptive Video for the blind for the film and television industry, and narrates children’s books.

She can reached on social media at @alexandra.leblanc.507

