Man, 32, arrested in connection with car break-ins in apartment garages near Woodbine Avenue and Queen Street East

Toronto police have announced the arrest of a man in connection with an into break-ins of a number of cars parked in apartment building garages in the Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue area.
According to police, a man allegedly broke into numerous vehicles in the parking garages between June 25 and Aug. 1 of this year.
On Saturday, Oct. 10, police arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the incidents.
Harris Omo faces a number of charges including four counts of breaking and entering, theft over $5,000, four counts of mischief to property, assault with a weapon and five counts of failing to comply with a release order.
Anyone with more information is asked to please call 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.