Man, 32, arrested in connection with car break-ins in apartment garages near Woodbine Avenue and Queen Street East

Toronto police have announced the arrest of a man in connection with an into break-ins of a number of cars parked in apartment building garages in the Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue area.

According to police, a man allegedly broke into numerous vehicles in the parking garages between June 25 and Aug. 1 of this year.

On Saturday, Oct. 10, police arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the incidents.

Harris Omo faces a number of charges including four counts of breaking and entering, theft over $5,000, four counts of mischief to property, assault with a weapon and five counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Anyone with more information is asked to please call 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com